Time Travel Deals at PostBeeld… Will You Travel With Us?

What if you could travel through time without leaving your desk?

Over the coming weeks, PostBeeld is taking you on a journey through the history of postage stamps. From the earliest issues to more recent collecting years. And along the way, you can enjoy 5–25% discount every week on selected stamps and series.*

Each week, we will travel to a different period in time. Whether you love classic stamps from the early 20th century or prefer exploring more recent issues, there will be something new to discover. So get ready to turn back the clock, explore different eras and perhaps discover a few treasures for your collection along the way.

The journey started on 25 September. So… will you travel through time with us?

Keep an eye on PostBeeld and join us each week for the next stop on our journey through philatelic history!

Below a picture from the oldest item we have currenty on stock. Will this 1771 letter from Madrid to Nantes be yours with this weeks discount? Take a look at our webshop here.