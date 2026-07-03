The Kingdom of the Netherlands is a unique constitutional monarchy that spans both Europe and the Caribbean. Because its constituent countries and special municipalities have different constitutional and economic arrangements, four official currencies are currently used within the Kingdom.

1. Euro (EUR)

The euro is the official currency of the European Netherlands and is used by more than 18 million people. As a member of the eurozone, the Netherlands adopted the euro in 2002, replacing the Dutch guilder.

2. United States Dollar (USD)

The U.S. dollar is the official currency of the Caribbean Netherlands, consisting of the special municipalities of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba. The dollar replaced the Netherlands Antillean guilder in 2011 following the constitutional reforms of 2010.

3. Aruban Florin (AWG)

Aruba has used the Aruban florin since 1986. The currency is pegged to the U.S. dollar, providing monetary stability while reflecting Aruba’s autonomous status within the Kingdom.

4. Caribbean Guilder (XCG)

The Caribbean guilder is the official currency of Curaçao and Sint Maarten. Introduced in 2025, it replaced the Netherlands Antillean guilder and is also pegged to the U.S. dollar.

The use of these four currencies extends beyond everyday cash transactions.

Postal administrations within the Kingdom issue postage stamps with face values denominated in their respective official currencies:

Euros in the European Netherlands.

U.S. dollars in the Caribbean Netherlands.

Aruban florins in Aruba.

Caribbean guilders in Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

These stamps reflect the monetary system of each part of the Kingdom and are valid for postal services within their respective territories.

Likewise, taxes, government fees, and other public charges are assessed and collected in the official currency of the territory concerned. Whether paying income tax, customs duties, or local government charges, residents and businesses use the currency that is legally established for that jurisdiction.

The existence of four official currencies illustrates the constitutional diversity of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Although the countries and territories share one monarch and cooperate in a number of common affairs, each has the autonomy to regulate its own monetary system. The currencies are therefore not merely a means of payment but also an expression of the Kingdom’s unique constitutional structure, reflected in government administration, taxation, and even philately.

An often-overlooked consequence of this arrangement is that the Netherlands itself, not merely the Kingdom as a whole, receives part of its tax revenue in U.S. dollars. Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba are special municipalities of the Netherlands, and taxes levied there are collected by the Dutch government in U.S. dollars. This means that a portion of Dutch public revenue is denominated in a foreign currency rather than in euros. As a result, the Dutch government is directly exposed to movements in the value of the U.S. dollar and to U.S. monetary policy. Changes in American interest rates set by the Federal Reserve, as well as the broader economic policies of the U.S. administration—including those pursued during the presidency of Donald Trump—can therefore have a measurable effect on the value and purchasing power of part of the Netherlands’ own tax income.

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