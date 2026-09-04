Operation Entebbe – 50 Years

On 27 June 1976, Air France Flight 139, flying from Tel Aviv to Paris, was hijacked shortly after a stopover in Athens. The hijackers diverted the aircraft to Entebbe Airport in Uganda, where they were supported by Ugandan forces under President Idi Amin. The Jewish and Israeli passengers were separated from the other hostages and held in the old airport terminal.

Idi Amin presented himself as a mediator, but his regime actively supported the hijackers and provided soldiers to guard the terminal. His involvement turned the crisis into a particularly dangerous confrontation, thousands of kilometres from Israel. The hijackers demanded the release of Palestinian and other prisoners, threatening to kill the hostages if their demands were not met.

Israel eventually decided on a highly daring military rescue. On the night of 4 July 1976, Israeli commandos flew almost 4,000 kilometres to Uganda. Using a Mercedes-Benz resembling Idi Amin’s own car as part of their deception, the soldiers reached the terminal and attacked the terrorists. More than 100 hostages were rescued and flown back to Israel. The mission was initially known as ‘Operation Thunderbolt’ and was later renamed ‘Operation Yonatan’, after Lieutenant Colonel Yonatan (Yoni) Netanyahu, who was killed during the rescue.

Israel has now commemorated the historic rescue on a postage stamp. This issue marks the 50th anniversary of the operation.

The dramatic operation quickly became a symbol of Israel’s determination to protect its citizens and fight international terrorism. It also marked a turning point in the international perception of Idi Amin and his relationship with Israel.

The dramatic events at Entebbe quickly inspired filmmakers around the world. Within months, the first television film, Victory at Entebbe, appeared, followed in 1977 by Raid on Entebbe and the Israeli production Operation Thunderbolt (Mivtsa Yonatan). Decades later, the story was brought to the screen again in 7 Days in Entebbe (2018).

Locale zegels van Davaar Island met opdrukken ter herdenking van Operation Entebbe

Entebbe – From Royal Seat to International Airport

Long before Entebbe became famous around the world because of the 1976 hostage rescue, it was already a place of considerable historical importance. The town lies on a peninsula on the northern shore of Lake Victoria, about 35–40 kilometres southwest of Kampala.

Entebbe became particularly important during the colonial period. In 1893, British administrator Sir Gerald Portal selected the site as a centre of colonial administration, partly because its position on a peninsula provided a strategic location. In 1894, Entebbe became the capital and administrative centre of the Uganda Protectorate, a role it retained until the capital was moved to Kampala.

During the colonial era, Entebbe developed into an important government centre, with botanical gardens, a golf course, government buildings and a harbour on Lake Victoria. Its airport, which eventually became Entebbe International Airport, added another important chapter to the town’s history.

The airport also became famous for an earlier royal connection: in 1952, Princess Elizabeth departed from Entebbe after learning that her father, King George VI, had died and that she had become Queen Elizabeth

Yet it was the events of 4 July 1976 that would make the name Entebbe known throughout the world.