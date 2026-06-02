The term “Lowriders” is used to define the automobiles seen on these stamps, issued by the United States Postal Service in 2026. These cars are viewed as rolling art pieces that represent pride, identity, and community. “Lowriding” began as a form of expression within Mexican-American communities in the Southwest, particularly Los Angeles, as a counter-movement to the hot rod scene. The cars are characterised by elaborate paint jobs, intricate custom artwork, high-end upholstery, and chrome detailing.

The stamps feature five lowrider models: “Eight Figures”, a blue 1958 Chevrolet Impala; “The Golden Rose”, an orange 1964 Chevrolet Impala; “Pocket Change”, a green 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme; “Let the Good Times Roll/Soy Como Soy”, a blue 1946 Chevrolet Fleetline; and “El Rey”, a red 1963 Chevrolet Impala.