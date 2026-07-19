Blaafarveværket: 250 Years of Norway’s Blue Treasure

In 2026, Norway celebrates the 250th anniversary of Blaafarveværket, one of the country’s most important industrial heritage sites. Founded in 1776 after the discovery of rich cobalt deposits in Modum, Blaafarveværket became the world’s leading producer of the famous cobalt blue pigment during the first half of the 19th century. At its peak, it supplied around 80% of the world’s cobalt blue, a pigment prized for decorating porcelain, glass, ceramics and paper across Europe and Asia.

After mining operations ended in the late 19th century, the site gradually fell into decline. Thanks to extensive preservation efforts that began in the late 1960s, Blaafarveværket was transformed into a museum and cultural centre. Today, visitors can explore the historic cobalt mines, industrial buildings, art exhibitions and beautiful natural surroundings, making it one of Norway’s most popular cultural attractions.

To commemorate this remarkable milestone, Norway Post issued a special stamp on 9 May 2026. Designed by Enzo Finger, the stamp features a beautiful watercolour of Blaafarveværket painted by Thomas Fearnley in 1840. A miniature sheet accompanying the issue also highlights a miner, cobalt pigment and a cobalt-blue glass jar, reflecting the site’s rich industrial legacy. The single stamp was issued as Self Adhesive stamp, but was also released as gummed stamp in a prestige booklet.

Click here to see these stamps in Freestampcatalogue